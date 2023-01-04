Create New Account
Leo Zagami: How The Illuminati, Masons And Occultists Took Over Hollywood
Rick Langley
Published 16 hours ago

Leo Zagami joins Owen Shroyer live via Skype to pitch his new book, "Confessions of an Illuminati Volume 8: From the Rise of the Antichrist To the Sound of the Devil and the Great Reset"

A POLITICAL MACHINE TO ENSLAVE


"My Mother explained to you the plan for the takeover of the Seat of Peter by a select group. In 1975 a message of truth was given to mankind of the great length the evil ones will go to  capture the Seat of Peter. There is working throughout your world a group We have called the octopus, a web of evil consisting of principalities, powers, all seeking to destroy Christianity and to bring your country and all of the nations of the world under the rule of one-world religionists. It will be a political machine to enslave the world." - Jesus, June 18, 1978


Keywords
leo zagamihow the illuminatimasons and occultists took over hollywoodconfessions of an illuminati volume 8

