Leo Zagami: How The Illuminati, Masons And Occultists Took Over Hollywood

Leo Zagami joins Owen Shroyer live via Skype to pitch his new book, "Confessions of an Illuminati Volume 8: From the Rise of the Antichrist To the Sound of the Devil and the Great Reset"

---------

A POLITICAL MACHINE TO ENSLAVE



"My Mother explained to you the plan for the takeover of the Seat of Peter by a select group. In 1975 a message of truth was given to mankind of the great length the evil ones will go to capture the Seat of Peter. There is working throughout your world a group We have called the octopus, a web of evil consisting of principalities, powers, all seeking to destroy Christianity and to bring your country and all of the nations of the world under the rule of one-world religionists. It will be a political machine to enslave the world." - Jesus, June 18, 1978





