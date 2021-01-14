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McCarthy: This is a mistake, Trump not free from fault
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30 views • January 14, 2021
THE HOUSE: "I believe impeaching the president in such a short time frame would be a mistake...that doesn't mean the president is free from fault." House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says as Congress holds impeachment hearings for the second time in Trump's presidency. 'we must unite as Americans - it's not an option - it's a necessity.'
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