Biden Admin Wants to Keep the Poison in Texas -- Ankle Bracelets to Contain Illegals
Recharge Freedom
Published 21 hours ago

The Biden administration has told the Los Angeles times that they are considering putting ankle bracelets on illegal aliens to contain their movements and keep them within the state of Texas, rather than allowing the toxic affects of the illegals presence and the drain on resources, to spread to allies in the democratic party like New York City in Chicago, despite the fact that they over and over to clear themselves sanctuary cities. It is proof that the Biden administration is evil, and wants to destroy what it views as its enemies.
here is the story: https://freebeacon.com/latest-news/biden-admin-monitoring-migrants/

#illegals #bidenadministration #woke #texas


