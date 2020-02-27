Episode #008 Pandemic - As It Was In The Days Of Noah?!

We are told that the end times will be like it was in the days of Noah. Most people believe this to be extreme measures of sinfulness, including sexual depravity, the killing of children, and spiting God in every way possible.



Unfortunately, the events that led to the destruction of the entire planet via a global flood from God are MUCH WORSE than these types of behavior and sin. Satan was having nearly perfect success in thwarting God's plan, which would have prevented Ha'Maschiach from ever coming to the earth, much less having a ministry and eventually becoming God's sacrificial lamb to die for our sins.



What does the current state of affairs in our world and in particular, the Coronavirus that began in China, have to do with the days of Noah. And more importantly, how is that related to our eternal salvation?!



Satan is once again in the process- even as I write this- of thwarting God's plan for Ha'Maschiach to return for His bride. It is happening right before your very eyes and the eyes of the world... but most will not "see" it... will you?



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