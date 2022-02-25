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It's War, But What's Really Going On? Corruption & Biolabs In Ukraine & Market Bubble Ready To Burst
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171 views • February 25, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
They only lie about certain things - https://twitter.com/primalpoly/status/1496505844367769604?ref_src=aimlessnews
Interesting theory on Russia invasion - https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/24/is-there-is-more-to-the-ukraine-russia-conflict/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Democrats Ukraine web of corruption - https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/romney-kerry-biden-mccain-pelosi-schiff-mueller-clinton-are-tied-to-sketchy-ukraine-deals?ref_src=aimlessnews
Putin ready to negotiate - https://www.rt.com/russia/550505-kremlin-presents-demands-kiev/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Putin calls out satan and pedophiles - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlaHubJ-fKk
Biden sanctions will lead to higher costs here - https://news.yahoo.com/putin-launches-russian-invasion-ukraine-061950168.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
People vote against their own best interest - https://twitter.com/PatriotMike24/status/1496513415224991754?ref_src=aimlessnews
Speaking of voting, Vermont just said non citizens can now vote - https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/two-vermont-cities-will-allow-noncitizens-to-vote-in-upcoming-elections/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Our financial system will fall - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/our-financial-system-optimized-sociopaths-and-exploitation?ref_src=aimlessnews
Oil and inflation will spike - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/crude-oil-100-and-climbing/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Stock crash on it's way - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/most-people-have-no-idea-how-much-stocks-are-likely-crash?ref_src=aimlessnews
People really are dumber than rocks, Mark Dice strikes again - https://www.bitchute.com/video/LN55tfvAUWI/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dictators coming if you the people don't stop it - https://www.wnd.com/2022/02/new-law-penalizes-citizens-opposing-worldview-power/?ref_src=aimlessnews
What a shocker, dems pay to play is giant web of corruption - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10521059/Pete-Buttigieg-took-250k-donors-awarded-33M-city-contracts-mayor.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
WEF 2020 young global leaders - https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/03/ygl-wef-young-global-leaders/?ref_src=aimlessnews
USPS says no to electric vehicles - https://www.theverge.com/2022/2/23/22947717/usps-biden-dejoy-electric-mail-trucks-reject-oshkosh?ref_src=aimlessnews
What's a pronoun - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-siri-voice-is-gender-neutral/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Babylon Bee - It's over due to fuel prices - https://babylonbee.com/news/us-freedom-convoy-ends-after-just-three-miles-due-to-price-of-gas?ref_src=aimlessnews
Playing fetch with a whale - https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1496548686024880130?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1496703672843124736?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Commifornia Sucks - https://youtu.be/i_2_SdbaZS0?ref_src=aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
They only lie about certain things - https://twitter.com/primalpoly/status/1496505844367769604?ref_src=aimlessnews
Interesting theory on Russia invasion - https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/02/24/is-there-is-more-to-the-ukraine-russia-conflict/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Democrats Ukraine web of corruption - https://www.tierneyrealnewsnetwork.com/post/romney-kerry-biden-mccain-pelosi-schiff-mueller-clinton-are-tied-to-sketchy-ukraine-deals?ref_src=aimlessnews
Putin ready to negotiate - https://www.rt.com/russia/550505-kremlin-presents-demands-kiev/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Putin calls out satan and pedophiles - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlaHubJ-fKk
Biden sanctions will lead to higher costs here - https://news.yahoo.com/putin-launches-russian-invasion-ukraine-061950168.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
People vote against their own best interest - https://twitter.com/PatriotMike24/status/1496513415224991754?ref_src=aimlessnews
Speaking of voting, Vermont just said non citizens can now vote - https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/two-vermont-cities-will-allow-noncitizens-to-vote-in-upcoming-elections/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Our financial system will fall - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/our-financial-system-optimized-sociopaths-and-exploitation?ref_src=aimlessnews
Oil and inflation will spike - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/crude-oil-100-and-climbing/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Stock crash on it's way - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/most-people-have-no-idea-how-much-stocks-are-likely-crash?ref_src=aimlessnews
People really are dumber than rocks, Mark Dice strikes again - https://www.bitchute.com/video/LN55tfvAUWI/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dictators coming if you the people don't stop it - https://www.wnd.com/2022/02/new-law-penalizes-citizens-opposing-worldview-power/?ref_src=aimlessnews
What a shocker, dems pay to play is giant web of corruption - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10521059/Pete-Buttigieg-took-250k-donors-awarded-33M-city-contracts-mayor.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
WEF 2020 young global leaders - https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/03/ygl-wef-young-global-leaders/?ref_src=aimlessnews
USPS says no to electric vehicles - https://www.theverge.com/2022/2/23/22947717/usps-biden-dejoy-electric-mail-trucks-reject-oshkosh?ref_src=aimlessnews
What's a pronoun - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-siri-voice-is-gender-neutral/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Babylon Bee - It's over due to fuel prices - https://babylonbee.com/news/us-freedom-convoy-ends-after-just-three-miles-due-to-price-of-gas?ref_src=aimlessnews
Playing fetch with a whale - https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1496548686024880130?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1496703672843124736?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song - Commifornia Sucks - https://youtu.be/i_2_SdbaZS0?ref_src=aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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