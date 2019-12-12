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Attack from Behind Called Mutual Combat (warning contains Violence)
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24 views • December 12, 2019
I was attacked from blindside and nearly killed. I have had headaches ever since this attack. Houston police called this mutual combat and refused to prosecute this man. This took me months to get these video clips from my ex employer. I was fired for fighting. Then owner changed the story to I was fired before the attack - No workers comp that way. we do not have justice in our land.
Visit My Site https://www.hurtintexaswork.com/
Visit My Site https://www.hurtintexaswork.com/
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