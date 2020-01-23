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Democrats Attempt To Ban Owen Shroyer From Nation’s Capital For Reporting On Hoax Impeachment Scandal - War Room Full Show
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14 views • January 23, 2020
Owen Shroyer returns from his court date with breaking news. Turns out this won't be the typical fine or slap on the wrist like liberal congress disrupters get, but instead he's been targeted by the deep state and the Democrats to keep him off capital grounds and other obscene abuses of power. Shroyer breaks it all down and takes your phone calls. Tom Pappert and Savanah Hernandez also weigh in. Cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!
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