5g plus newest 6 death upgraded towers look at the hidden ones (thumbnail is described below)
100 Seconds to Midnight
Published Yesterday |

There are hidden towers all around us. This is at the cookies Santa Ana dispensary medical and recreational marijuana store and the tree has been fitted with a 5G+ gang stalking technology. This is a Goddamn hidden kill radiator stalker tech mind control RIGHT IN PLAIN SIGHT, DISGUISED AS A PALM TREE FOLKS!! WAKE UP THEY'RE KILLING US THEY OWN US!!!!!

Keywords
mind control5gmk ultra6ghiddenplain sightdeath towerskill grid5g plusnwo is herewake up bro

