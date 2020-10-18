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Spiritual Fluff vs Integrating Dark to Light - Part 1
aspaceoflove
aspaceoflove
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34 views • October 18, 2020
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Spiritual Fluff vs Integrating Dark to Light Part 1
Join Heather, Mayla and Amelia in Part 1 as they discuss 'Spiritual Fluff' and how on the path of awakening spirituality can sometimes become a distraction from actually doing the inner work. They explore unhooking from giving your power away to Gurus and teachers outside of yourself and the hard lessons that can come when you do put people on pedestals!
They also discuss truths that are coming to light at the moment and how people react and respond to them, diving deep into the psychological war playing out.
Sit back, relax and enjoy this personal conversation from the perspective of three generations with some surprises thrown in!

Link to Part 2: https://youtu.be/e6sre48ep9Q

Heather Noël
https://givinggamefoundation.com/
https://aspaceoflove.com/
https://navigatethegame.com/

Mayla Lambert Amaron
https://www.maylalambertamaron.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maylalambertamaron
Instagram: @maylalambertamaron

Resources Mentioned:

Conformity Waiting Room - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-7iN0V-GbM0&;list=PLjmACE8NJBoiB7euTmgdQKP1XQpINKaWe&index=5&t=29s

Out of Shadows - https://aspaceoflove.com/

Fall of the Cabal - https://aspaceoflove.com/

Jason Christoff - Public Manipulation Using The Colors Blue and Red https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2dWmmwZcQ2Y

Conservative Twins - Michelle Obama Rips Trump https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SdYvTN-exqM&;t=471s

Opening Video
Artist: Real-Time Films (YouTube)
Video Clip: Forest animation HD Cryengine real-time Bokeh dof
Keywords
spiritualitydarktolightnothingisasitseemsheathernoelmaylalambertamaron
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy