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Spiritual Fluff vs Integrating Dark to Light - Part 1
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34 views • October 18, 2020
Find banned and difficult to find videos at: https://aspaceoflove.com/
Spiritual Fluff vs Integrating Dark to Light Part 1
Join Heather, Mayla and Amelia in Part 1 as they discuss 'Spiritual Fluff' and how on the path of awakening spirituality can sometimes become a distraction from actually doing the inner work. They explore unhooking from giving your power away to Gurus and teachers outside of yourself and the hard lessons that can come when you do put people on pedestals!
They also discuss truths that are coming to light at the moment and how people react and respond to them, diving deep into the psychological war playing out.
Sit back, relax and enjoy this personal conversation from the perspective of three generations with some surprises thrown in!
Link to Part 2: https://youtu.be/e6sre48ep9Q
Heather Noël
https://givinggamefoundation.com/
https://aspaceoflove.com/
https://navigatethegame.com/
Mayla Lambert Amaron
https://www.maylalambertamaron.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maylalambertamaron
Instagram: @maylalambertamaron
Resources Mentioned:
Conformity Waiting Room - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-7iN0V-GbM0&;list=PLjmACE8NJBoiB7euTmgdQKP1XQpINKaWe&index=5&t=29s
Out of Shadows - https://aspaceoflove.com/
Fall of the Cabal - https://aspaceoflove.com/
Jason Christoff - Public Manipulation Using The Colors Blue and Red https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2dWmmwZcQ2Y
Conservative Twins - Michelle Obama Rips Trump https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SdYvTN-exqM&;t=471s
Opening Video
Artist: Real-Time Films (YouTube)
Video Clip: Forest animation HD Cryengine real-time Bokeh dof
Spiritual Fluff vs Integrating Dark to Light Part 1
Join Heather, Mayla and Amelia in Part 1 as they discuss 'Spiritual Fluff' and how on the path of awakening spirituality can sometimes become a distraction from actually doing the inner work. They explore unhooking from giving your power away to Gurus and teachers outside of yourself and the hard lessons that can come when you do put people on pedestals!
They also discuss truths that are coming to light at the moment and how people react and respond to them, diving deep into the psychological war playing out.
Sit back, relax and enjoy this personal conversation from the perspective of three generations with some surprises thrown in!
Link to Part 2: https://youtu.be/e6sre48ep9Q
Heather Noël
https://givinggamefoundation.com/
https://aspaceoflove.com/
https://navigatethegame.com/
Mayla Lambert Amaron
https://www.maylalambertamaron.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maylalambertamaron
Instagram: @maylalambertamaron
Resources Mentioned:
Conformity Waiting Room - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-7iN0V-GbM0&;list=PLjmACE8NJBoiB7euTmgdQKP1XQpINKaWe&index=5&t=29s
Out of Shadows - https://aspaceoflove.com/
Fall of the Cabal - https://aspaceoflove.com/
Jason Christoff - Public Manipulation Using The Colors Blue and Red https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2dWmmwZcQ2Y
Conservative Twins - Michelle Obama Rips Trump https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SdYvTN-exqM&;t=471s
Opening Video
Artist: Real-Time Films (YouTube)
Video Clip: Forest animation HD Cryengine real-time Bokeh dof
Keywords
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