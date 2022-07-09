X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The [WEF] Puppets Exposed, The Entire System Imploding On The [CB]/Puppet Masters

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X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2819a - July 8, 2022
The [WEF] Puppets Exposed, The Entire System Imploding On The [CB]/Puppet Masters
The [WEF] puppets are being exposed and removed one by one. The entire system is coming apart and will implode on the [CB] and the puppet masters, without a cover story they are completely exposed. An investigation has begun on the Biden administration in regards to the fuel crisis.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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