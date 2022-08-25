Freedom Fighters OR Terrorist, What Will it be for the US, Who will arm the states united

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Freedom Fighters OR Terrorist, What will it be for US
originally published on Aug 5, 2012, boobtube
So what will it be, Fiscal Freedom Fighters or Terrorist, When the ship hits the fan. Who will support us and arm us, The STATES UNITED, when we try to take back our country from the tyranny and corruption.