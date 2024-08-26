Election Electricity: Top Dems Throw Support Behind Trump

August 26, 2024 - After hugely successful DNC, Democrat Party takes a hit when RFK, Jr., and Tulsi Gabbard throw their support behind Trump.





Thanks for watching and praying!





To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com





Lori’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. Subscribe for free to receive new posts. Or consider supporting my work with an $8 per month paid subscription.







