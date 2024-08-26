Election Electricity: Top Dems Throw Support Behind Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
August 26, 2024 - After hugely successful DNC, Democrat Party takes a hit when RFK, Jr., and Tulsi Gabbard throw their support behind Trump.
