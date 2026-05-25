Russian tricolor flying over Astana as Kazakhstan prepares for Putin's arrival.

Putin will come to Kazakhstan on May 27-29 for a state visit, the press service of President Tokayev announced.

Adding, from Maria Zakharova:

Retaliatory strikes have been and will continue to be carried out on Kiev, Maria Zakharova stated.



She noted that the Russian Foreign Ministry will shortly release a special statement containing a detailed warning addressed to foreign diplomatic missions.



"In the near future, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will release a special statement regarding the strikes that have been and will continue to be carried out on Kiev in response to the corresponding terrible terrorist attacks, and a warning to foreign diplomatic corps, which will be set out in full detail in that statement," Zakharova said.