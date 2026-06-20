Why Global Hail is the Starting Gun

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For the first time since the late 1800s, we are seeing atmospheric intensity that matches the current 'Super El Niño' ramp-up for the rest of 2026. This briefing analyzes the intensifying El Niño onset and its direct correlation to a "Global Hail Phenomenon" currently impacting primary agricultural zones.
By comparing 2026 data to historical cycles reaching back to 1850, we identify a critical intensity window between October and January that threatens to overlap with already fragile global supply chains and possibly disrupting the 2026 harvest cycle.
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