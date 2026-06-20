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Why Global Hail is the Starting Gun
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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For the first time since the late 1800s, we are seeing atmospheric intensity that matches the current 'Super El Niño' ramp-up for the rest of 2026. This briefing analyzes the intensifying El Niño onset and its direct correlation to a "Global Hail Phenomenon" currently impacting primary agricultural zones.


By comparing 2026 data to historical cycles reaching back to 1850, we identify a critical intensity window between October and January that threatens to overlap with already fragile global supply chains and possibly disrupting the 2026 harvest cycle.



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Keywords
agricultureeconomycommoditiesdavid dubynegeopoliticsadapt 2030supply chainfood supply chainresource nationalismhistorical climate cyclesthe civilization cycle podcasteconomic intelligencesuper el nino 2026agricultural disruptionglobal hail phenomenonmarket intelligencecommodity risk analysiscrop failure 20262026 economic outlookel nino intensityinfrastructure riskglobal trade resetadapt 2030 analysis
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