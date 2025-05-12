A Whole Gospel

-- We have only a moment on the stage -- keep that in mind.

-- Our country has failed because the Preachers have truncated the Gospel.

-- The necessity of Christian nation-states -- the whole nation must serve Jesus Christ as policy.

-- Jesus Christ gave the Ten Commandments to Moses.





Fritz Berggren, PhD

www.x.com/bloodandfaith

www.gettr.com/user/bloodandfaith

www.gab.com/cybertext

www.bloodandfaith.com/



