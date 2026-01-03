How They Made You Afraid Of GERMS | Liev Dalton | EP 4

Join Liev Dalton from Beyond Terrain, Stephanie MoDavis, Scott Gordon, Leslie Powers & Cory Endrulat as we delve into the hidden and multifaceted teachings kept from you that could otherwise empower your health.





Liev Dalton, also known as the creator and host of Beyond Terrain, he is a health educator and thought leader with a background in biochemistry, molecular biology, and biomedical sciences. He helps people eliminate brain fog, chronic fatigue, and fear by reclaiming physical, mental, and spiritual sovereignty through terrain theory, natural healing, nervous system regulation, and aligning with nature's principles over conventional medicine. As the host of Beyond Terrain, he runs a popular podcast and private community featuring long-form discussions on health, wisdom, personal responsibility, and challenging institutional narratives with doctors, researchers, and philosophers.





If you're interested in health, critical thinking about mainstream medicine, and empowering yourself with knowledge, this video is for you!





https://healthrevealed.org





About Health Revealed:

Health Revealed is a collective dedicated to uncovering hidden truths in medicine and healthcare, bringing empowering knowledge to help you take control of your health naturally.





Views expressed are solely those of the guest and for educational/discussion purposes only. Not medical, financial, or legal advice. Consult professionals for health/tech decisions.





