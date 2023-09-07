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The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 293 - Babylon Fire Pt B
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
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30 views • September 07, 2023

The Pagans (Freemasons) are the “arsonists” - they are the FIREMEN “setting” fires THEN putting them out. The REAL FIREMEN start fires so that the FAKE FIREMEN have a job to do putting the fires out making them community HEROES! The Jesuits CREATE the HEROES for the public to worship by CREATING the FIRES and DISASTERS that the HEROES then SAVE the public from! They BURN anything that THEY DEEM NECESSARY in order to bring the CHANGE or TRANSFORMATION they NEED to bring in their New World Order! FIRES are NEEDED for SACRIFICE! Jesuits believe that “without the “shedding” of blood there can be no forgiveness.” They INVERT the scripture to mean that constant shedding of blood is needed - constant blood sacrifice with FIRE! Babylon World Empire is built on the blood of the innocent who died in a million fire sacrifices!

Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com

How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html

Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html

The Holy Spirit
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html

The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html

The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html

The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Twelve Pages - 311 Videos
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html

New Tube - Darkness Is Falling Video Series - 6 Pages 311 Videos
https://newtube.app/user/DarknessIsFalling

Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7

Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5

Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling

Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth

You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3

pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling

Street Preacher Joe Lillie can be found at:

Rumble - rumble.com/user/timesuchasthis

BitChute - bitchute.com/channel/h5b98Ymp

You Tube - youtube.com/@frontlineministries1020

Keywords
sciencebibleeducationreligionculturerevelationromejesuitvaticanshadowempiredarknessisfallingwilliammbootthejesuitmilitaryorderofrome
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