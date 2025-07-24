© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DNI Gabbard Calls Out Media Pundits Complicit In Russiagate Hoax: WAPO Reporter Won Pulitzer Prize Because She Was So Good At Lying!
https://www.infowars.com/posts/dni-gabbard-calls-out-media-pundits-complicit-in-russiagate-hoax-wapo-reporter-won-pulitzer-prize-because-she-was-so-good-at-lying
--------------
House Oversight Panel Votes to Subpoena Bill and Hillary Clinton, Comey, Barr, Garland, Holder, and Mueller in Bombshell Epstein Investigation
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/07/house-oversight-panel-votes-subpoena-bill-hillary-clinton/