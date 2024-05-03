Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Putin: Yemen Is a Undeniable Force, and Will Be Russia's Strongest Ally in the Middle East
channel image
CreeperStatus
23 Subscribers
88 views
Published Yesterday

Putin: Yemen Is a Undeniable Force, and Will Be Russia's Strongest Ally in the Middle East


Russian Prime Minister, Vladimir Putin, recognizes Yemen as becoming one of the most influential military forces in the Middle East region and is planning to strengthen relationships with them in the future.


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.


FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f


FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)


CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Russia, Yemen, diplomatic ties, relationship, military, speech, Vladimir Putin, Putin,

Keywords
vladimir putinmilitaryrussiaputinspeechrelationshipyemenstatuscreeperceasefirenowfreepalestineboycottisraelcreeperstatuscreeper statusdiplomatic ties

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket