Banks Businesses Closing & Gazans Coming to America 05/06/2024
In Today’s video we see that 98% of the World’s Central Banks are gearing up for a new system of trackable Digital Cash. We also see that a new ear of AI and Biometric Surveillance will be implemented at the Paris Olympics. Finally, Biden admin is condemned for considering plans to accept Palestinian refugees.  


