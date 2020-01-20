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Paul is Dead/PID/Plastic Macca ~ Tina Foster on Raising the Bar w/ John Cooper
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152 views • January 20, 2020
Attorney and author, Tina Foster, discusses her books, "Plastic Macca" and "The Splitting Image" with John Cooper on Raising the Bar. Both books are available at Amazon.com.
Tina Foster is the author of "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" and "The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements." She has researched the area of doubles and imposter-replacements since 2008, carefully examining how they are used in psy-ops by counter-intelligence, military, and the entertainment industry. Tina’s dogged research into the Paul McCartney mystery has come to the attention of people around the globe. Recognized as an authority on the subject, she has been invited to speak on radio shows in the USA, UK, Canada, and Australia. Tina’s blog, “Plastic Macca,” has been quoted extensively in Paul Is Dead (PID) research.
Tina’s blog is Plastic Macca - Paul is Dead (plasticmacca.blogspot.com).
Recorded Jan. 16, 2020
Tina Foster is the author of "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" and "The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements." She has researched the area of doubles and imposter-replacements since 2008, carefully examining how they are used in psy-ops by counter-intelligence, military, and the entertainment industry. Tina’s dogged research into the Paul McCartney mystery has come to the attention of people around the globe. Recognized as an authority on the subject, she has been invited to speak on radio shows in the USA, UK, Canada, and Australia. Tina’s blog, “Plastic Macca,” has been quoted extensively in Paul Is Dead (PID) research.
Tina’s blog is Plastic Macca - Paul is Dead (plasticmacca.blogspot.com).
Recorded Jan. 16, 2020
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