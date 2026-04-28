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Against this backdrop, it is especially worthwhile to pay attention to the Russian attack on an object located in the northwestern part of the city of 'Sloviansk'. In particular, we are talking about the Hotel 'Ukraine'. It is authentically known that this hotel was hit by an Iskander ballistic missile. It is noteworthy that 15 minutes later, this hotel was also hit by 3 Geranium kamikaze drones. All this indicates that the Russians were purposefully hunting for someone.
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