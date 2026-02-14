He Opened His Eyes in Hell

Many people believe that money is the solution for everything, the rich believe that their money will shield them from everything that comes their way.





They are building bunkers, buying up farmland, Cryogenics freezing themselves, basically depending on their money to save them “From the wrath to come”





So How did The Rich man fair at death?

Luke 16-23 And in hell he lift up his eyes, being in torments, and seeing Abraham afar off, and Lazarus in his bosom, 24 And he cried and said, Father Abraham, have mercy on me, and send Lazarus, that he may dip the tip of his finger in water, and cool my tongue; for I am tormented in this flame. (Just one crumb)



