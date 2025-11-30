Glyphosate/"Roundup" Found in Over 70% of Rain Samples, Fundamental Importance of Photo-Nutrition (Sunlight), & MORE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(sorry for the sound feedback!) See below for some of the items mentioned:
tinyurl.com/LightForDummies
tinyurl.com/TheBestVideosAboutLight
Linktr.ee/VitamindDForDummies OR any of the below:
tinyurl.com/VitamindDForDummies
tinyurl.com/VitaminDForIdiots
tinyurl.com/VitaminD101
Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when they max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition)
as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of the below:
tinyurl.com/The3PillarsOfHealthStore
tinyurl.com/WhatIsPrimaryNutrition
tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore
tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionShop
tinyurl.com/3PillarsOfHealthStore
tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore
tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore
To have better sleep by boosting your Vitamin D3 levels and reduce your risk of all types of cancer and risk for all-cause mortality, learn about the World’s FIRST Narrow-Band 95% Ultraviolet B (UVB) Vitamin D Light Therapy System by visiting my LumaNova (formerly known as Enyrgy) affiliate link at:
Luma-nova.myshopify.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v
To get a di$count, apply the following discount code when checking-out at LumaNova.com:
howtodieofnothing – COMING SOON!
To easily share, use: tinyurl.com/-–COMING SOON!
$$$ To help others know about THE BEST Vitamin D "supplement" by becoming a free LumaNova affiliate on my T.E.A.M. to earn up to 20% commissions, fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v
To easily share, use: tinyurl.com/-–COMING SOON
Join my NEW, "Naked Under the Sun at Noon Club" by adding your name to:
tinyurl.com/NakedUnderTheSunAtNoonClub
Hybrid (alternate- & direct-current) solar-powered ductless minisplit A/Cs by:
HotSpotEnergy.com
Solar-powered electrical vehicle chargers in the form of solar carports, solar canopies, & MORE by
pairedpower.com
For a free quote for your home &/or business, contact their
Vice President of Business Development, Steve Dusse:
w (650) 701-7247
Steve.Dussé@pairedpower.com
$AVE on the heating part of your energy bill$ this winter with the warmest outerwear in the universe w/ NASA-inspired technology by:
tinyurl.com/ShopOROS (this is my shortened $50 off
orosapparel.com/?sref_id=f489gzz referral link
STOP trading very precious time for $ by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT by viewing my "How to Own Your Life" 3-Step System to be able to live your dream lifestyle at any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watching the videos at the below:
https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101
Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that will get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at my landline # at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975
Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ w/ OneHouseOffTheGrid.com (1HOG) -- a future BILLION $ company & nationwide deep energy retrofit platform – visit any of the below:
tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush
tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry
tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp
To schedule a complimentary net zero energy or off-grid consultation, fill-out: tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation
$$$ To apply to become a 1HOG Consultant for a special PRE-launch registration fee of only USD$99 w/ currently NO ongoing fees, fill-out:
tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid
Watch videos at: Brighteon.com/channels/OneHouseOffTheGrid