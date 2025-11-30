BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Glyphosate/"Roundup" Found in Over 70% of Rain Samples, Fundamental Importance of Photo-Nutrition (Sunlight), & MORE!
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
53 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 22 hours ago

(sorry for the sound feedback!) See below for some of the items mentioned:

tinyurl.com/LightForDummies

tinyurl.com/TheBestVideosAboutLight


Linktr.ee/VitamindDForDummies OR any of the below:

tinyurl.com/VitamindDForDummies

tinyurl.com/VitaminDForIdiots

tinyurl.com/VitaminD101


Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when they max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition)

as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of the below:

tinyurl.com/The3PillarsOfHealthStore

tinyurl.com/WhatIsPrimaryNutrition

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionShop

tinyurl.com/3PillarsOfHealthStore

tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore

tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore


To have better sleep by boosting your Vitamin D3 levels and reduce your risk of all types of cancer and risk for all-cause mortality, learn about the World’s FIRST Narrow-Band 95% Ultraviolet B (UVB) Vitamin D Light Therapy System by visiting my LumaNova (formerly known as Enyrgy) affiliate link at:

Luma-nova.myshopify.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

To get a di$count, apply the following discount code when checking-out at LumaNova.com:

howtodieofnothing – COMING SOON!

To easily share, use: tinyurl.com/-–COMING SOON!


$$$ To help others know about THE BEST Vitamin D "supplement" by becoming a free LumaNova affiliate on my T.E.A.M. to earn up to 20% commissions, fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v

To easily share, use: tinyurl.com/-–COMING SOON


Join my NEW, "Naked Under the Sun at Noon Club" by adding your name to:

tinyurl.com/NakedUnderTheSunAtNoonClub


Hybrid (alternate- & direct-current) solar-powered ductless minisplit A/Cs by:

HotSpotEnergy.com


Solar-powered electrical vehicle chargers in the form of solar carports, solar canopies, & MORE by

pairedpower.com

For a free quote for your home &/or business, contact their

Vice President of Business Development, Steve Dusse:

w (650) 701-7247

Steve.Dussé@pairedpower.com


$AVE on the heating part of your energy bill$ this winter with the warmest outerwear in the universe w/ NASA-inspired technology by:

tinyurl.com/ShopOROS (this is my shortened $50 off

orosapparel.com/?sref_id=f489gzz referral link


STOP trading very precious time for $ by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT by viewing my "How to Own Your Life" 3-Step System to be able to live your dream lifestyle at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watching the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that will get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at my landline # at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975


Change the trajectory of your life & be able to live your dream lifestyle while doing the most meaningful work by becoming a commission-only "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" to help others say "GOOD-BYE" to their energy, water, grocery, & even sewage bill$ w/ OneHouseOffTheGrid.com (1HOG) -- a future BILLION $ company & nationwide deep energy retrofit platform – visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry

tinyurl.com/AmericasBestBizOpp


To schedule a complimentary net zero energy or off-grid consultation, fill-out: tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation


$$$ To apply to become a 1HOG Consultant for a special PRE-launch registration fee of only USD$99 w/ currently NO ongoing fees, fill-out:

tinyurl.com/JoinOneHouseOffTheGrid


Watch videos at: Brighteon.com/channels/OneHouseOffTheGrid

Keywords
off gridresidual incomepassive incomeentrepreneurshiprobert kiyosakidr jack kruserich dad poor dadbest mlm companybest network marketing companybest home based businesscash flow quadrantbest franchise
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy