Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Wayne Allyn Root at the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association on the Open Border
channel image
LoneGunman
211 Subscribers
19 views
Published Yesterday

Wayne gets a standing ovation at The Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA) event in Las Vegas on April 17, 2024, as he explains the intentional destruction of the United States by open borders.

Keywords
authoractivistamerican conservativetelevision and radio hostconservative political commentator and conspiracy theorist

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket