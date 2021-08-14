BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Clown Planet News (14 August, 2021): More Rona Restrictions & UnVax to Pay more for Insurance?
Sensus Fidelium
Sensus Fidelium
70 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
61 views • August 15, 2021
https://twitter.com/ConceptualJames/status/1426399313480097793

https://www.outkick.com/south-park-creators-casa-bonita/

https://apnews.com/article/business-health-mexico-caribbean-coronavirus-pandemic-21d75936dc02a995797612be69133eb6

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/bill-gates-pledges-15-billion-develop-new-green-technologies-apology-tour-continues

https://rumble.com/vkyjm6-breaking-ny-gov-andrew-cuomo-resigns-massive-infrastructure-bill-passed-int.html

https://rumble.com/vkmbsa-doctors-for-covid-ethics-symposium-session-2-the-going-direct-reset.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VgT3f7vlIUI

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/no-mingling-hawaii-revives-covid-19-restrictions-over-fear-delta-variant

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZNng505VYM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lo9EBd5qxog

https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1425521180488896514

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJ11MXrUpn0

https://www.outkick.com/stanford-to-require-weekly-covid-tests-even-if-youre-vaccinated/

https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/80580/mobile-drivers-licenses-pave-the-way-for-unified-digital.html?utm_source=dlvr.it&;utm_medium=twitter

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/here-we-go-again-who-announces-marburg-virus

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9887325/Kathy-Hochul-hints-shut-schools-reintroduce-lockdowns.html

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/fauci-confirms-likely-inevitable-everyone-will-need-covid-vaccine-booster-shot

https://saintlawrencebasilica.org/covid

https://www.cathdal.org/news-item?r=U744R4FHOW&;send_to=%2Fnews-diocesenews

https://www.catholicworldreport.com/2021/08/13/catholic-vaccine-exemptions-take-the-wrong-path-san-diegos-bishop-mcelroy-says/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xtv44WyYIzo

https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/no-religious-exemption

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-08-13/nsw-arrivals-must-show-proof-of-covid-19-vaccination-to-enter-wa/100374638

https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/biden-eyes-tougher-vaccine-rules-provoking-backlash-79435161

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1426187504701648906

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-08-12/massive-china-port-shutdown-raises-fears-of-closures-worldwide?utm_source=facebook&;utm_medium=news_tab&utm_content=algorithm

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/catholic-parents-of-7-face-jail-for-placing-2-vax-resistance-stickers-outside-small-town-library/

https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/tyson-employees-walk-job-protest-vaccine-mandate

https://www.outkick.com/jay-cutler-uber-masks-mandates-clay-travis/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V-EnA2LSKsc&;t=11s

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/alberta-extends-covid-19-public-health-measures-provides-back-to-school-guidance-1.6139832

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9891873/63-people-Marthas-Vineyard-tested-positive-Covid-Obamas-60th-birthday-bash.html?ITO=applenews

https://apnews.com/article/lifestyle-business-canada-travel-coronavirus-pandemic-f504cb07e496c8569529bd5b8f5b2cf5

https://twitter.com/AussieVal10/status/1426486708653068293

https://deadline.com/2021/08/covid-hollywood-proof-of-wearing-visible-proof-vaccination-tv-film-sets-1234814461/

https://www.theblaze.com/news/hawaii-vaccine-mandates-high-school-sports

https://qcovid.org/Calculation

https://twitter.com/Sensus_Fidelium/status/1421127993171357696

https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1425711983945560067

https://www.motherjones.com/politics/2020/05/anti-vaxxers-have-a-dangerous-theory-called-natural-immunity-now-its-going-mainstream/

https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1425955332547825667

https://www.kcra.com/article/problems-digital-covid-vaccine-card/37286272

https://twitter.com/wasHovs/status/1425580569363107851

https://twitter.com/_whitneywebb/status/1426507096753852422

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-08-12/coronavirus-covid-19-live-blog-updates-lockdown-cases-sydney-nsw/100369742

https://www.msnbc.com/all-in/watch/mehdi-hasan-on-whether-the-unvaccinated-should-pay-more-for-health-insurance-118576197670

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data

https://www.thestar.com/politics/provincial/2021/08/13/ontario-to-mandate-vaccines-for-hospital-workers-give-booster-shots-to-the-vulnerable-and-halt-further-reopening.html

https://www.wnd.com/2021/08/report-la-require-vaccinations-buy-groceries/

https://fox5sandiego.com/news/coronavirus/scripps-health-requires-covid-19-vaccination-for-all-staff-to-stay-employed/?utm_source=facebook.com&;utm_campaign=socialflow&utm_medium=referral

https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1426256656749539334

https://twitter.com/apexworldnews/status/1426124061881556992

https://twitter.com/osler78/status/1426280467263901697

https://twitter.com/ServiceNSW/status/1425973321749827587

https://twitter.com/TrueNorthCentre/status/1426272349523832835

https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1425932789682147333

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1425813044647526402

https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1425443984365789185

https://twitter.com/si
Keywords
newssocietyvaccinechristiancatholicculturecovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Review Links Insomnia to Higher Risk of Stroke, Dementia

Review Links Insomnia to Higher Risk of Stroke, Dementia

Zoey Sky
Exploring palmarosa: A versatile essential oil for wellness

Exploring palmarosa: A versatile essential oil for wellness

Laura Harris
How sulphites in food can trigger deficiencies and worsen chronic conditions

How sulphites in food can trigger deficiencies and worsen chronic conditions

Ava Grace
Natural Approaches for Abdominal Distention Management Reported by Alternative Health Sources

Natural Approaches for Abdominal Distention Management Reported by Alternative Health Sources

Coco Somers
The protein powerhouse: Chicken isn&#8217;t the only high-protein food

The protein powerhouse: Chicken isn’t the only high-protein food

Patrick Lewis
Constipation nightmare? New study shows a light walk beats laxatives in speed

Constipation nightmare? New study shows a light walk beats laxatives in speed

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy