RBG Twitter Fire of Hell Demons Cry Out in Pain and Agony

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Fire of Hell as Demons cry out in Pain and Agony.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Death Will Change America's Future
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Death Is Sign From God
Ruth Bader Ginsburg How This Will Effect Americans
Much more painful than Hillary Clinton losing the election.
A petition to stop Senators from electing a new SCJ until after inauguration Day. ??? Are the Democrats Hoping Nancy Pelosi will be President by Default. Rev. 17:4-6 in her hand a golden cup full of abominations and the impurities of her fornication; 5and on her forehead was written a name, a mystery: ‘Babylon the great, mother of whores and of earth’s abominations.’ 6And I saw that the woman was drunk with the blood of the saints and the blood of the witnesses to Jesus.
18The woman you saw is the great city that rules over the kings of the earth.