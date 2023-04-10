'It's Offensive': Dr. Mike Yeadon Issues a Stark Warning Against Central Digital Currencies





"If we lose cash, and you've only got central bank digital currencies, that computer will know what it is you're trying to do that before you even do it — and they will prevent you from doing it. If, for example, they say, 'You can't leave your house more than five miles,' and you try and buy a bottle of water six miles from home, you won't be able to."





https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1640529063662985217?s=20



