https://gettr.com/post/p2dykuk2a6c
4/8/2023 【United We Are Stronger】ROLS donator Mingdao: I am both a donator and a witness, and every dollar spent by ROLF or ROLS is a bullet shot at the CCP; we could not have achieved what we have today without the support of our donators.
#ROLF #ROLS #RuleofLawFoundation #RuleofLawSociety #NFSC
4/8/2023 【有你越战越勇】法治社会捐款人明道：我既是一个捐款者，也是一个见证者，我们花的每一笔钱都是射向中共的一个子弹；有了法治基金捐款者的支持，我们才取得了今天的成就。
#法治基金 #法治社会 #新中国联邦
