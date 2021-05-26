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YOUTUBE CENSORS COMMENTS, FIXES ENGAGEMENT NUMBERS, AND STRIKES - PROOF
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30 views • May 26, 2021
Here is video proof of Youtube censoring comments live in real time. I also show the seemingly arbitrary nature of getting a Youtube strike, as I've gotten 2 in the past week or so. Will I appeal? No, I just don't care what they do. But if you are serious about your video channel, I highly recommend you diversify from Youtube, it is really going downhill and is turning into a digital ghetto. Cheers.
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