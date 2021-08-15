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Awareness Foundation COVID-19 Roundtable
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423 views • August 15, 2021
Summation of the discussion by Dr. Joseph Mercola:
“The Awareness Foundation COVID-19 Roundtable is a sign of wakefulness and hope during times of censorship and suppression.
It includes honest opinions and expertise from 14 high-profile doctors, including myself, with a focus on the potential dangers being posed by the experimental mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign.
Experts discuss how COVID-19 vaccines may cause a coming tsunami of hospitalization and deaths, along with debilitating chronic disease, early signs of which are already appearing.
All agree that there’s enough evidence to halt the global COVID-19 vaccination campaign, either for everyone or — particularly — for those to whom the vaccines pose the greatest risks with little to no benefit, namely children and young people, pregnant women and those who have already recovered from COVID-19.”
The roundtable was hosted by Katherine Macbean and the panel of experts include the following:
Prof. Dolores Cahill
Dr. Ryan Cole
Dr. Richard M. Fleming
Dr. Dmitry Kats
Dr. Tess Lawrie
Dr. Li-Meng Yan
Dr. Robert Malone
Dr. Peter McCullogh
Dr. Joseph Mercola
Dr. Lee Merritt
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Dr. Richard Urso
Dr. Sam White
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko
Dr. Mercola's Article: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/08/15/awareness-foundation-covid-19-roundtable.aspx?ui=8e11696c2589b20b9689ab1f04c426b8cfb27cc0c74b425c155abf7799453f56&;sd=20111202&cid_source=prnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20210815&mid=DM965360&rid=1235714189
“The Awareness Foundation COVID-19 Roundtable is a sign of wakefulness and hope during times of censorship and suppression.
It includes honest opinions and expertise from 14 high-profile doctors, including myself, with a focus on the potential dangers being posed by the experimental mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign.
Experts discuss how COVID-19 vaccines may cause a coming tsunami of hospitalization and deaths, along with debilitating chronic disease, early signs of which are already appearing.
All agree that there’s enough evidence to halt the global COVID-19 vaccination campaign, either for everyone or — particularly — for those to whom the vaccines pose the greatest risks with little to no benefit, namely children and young people, pregnant women and those who have already recovered from COVID-19.”
The roundtable was hosted by Katherine Macbean and the panel of experts include the following:
Prof. Dolores Cahill
Dr. Ryan Cole
Dr. Richard M. Fleming
Dr. Dmitry Kats
Dr. Tess Lawrie
Dr. Li-Meng Yan
Dr. Robert Malone
Dr. Peter McCullogh
Dr. Joseph Mercola
Dr. Lee Merritt
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny
Dr. Richard Urso
Dr. Sam White
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko
Dr. Mercola's Article: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/08/15/awareness-foundation-covid-19-roundtable.aspx?ui=8e11696c2589b20b9689ab1f04c426b8cfb27cc0c74b425c155abf7799453f56&;sd=20111202&cid_source=prnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20210815&mid=DM965360&rid=1235714189
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