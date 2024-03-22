Create New Account
ZERO HOUR with James Poulos and Mike Rowe on America's lack of production
Published 20 hours ago

ZERO HOUR with James Poulos and Mike Rowe on America's lack of production "The unintended consequence of a consumer economy has been not so gradual. We can't even make toothpicks in this country anymore. Or at least we don't want to."


Full episode:

https://youtu.be/fCNNnaexZC0

mike rowejames pouloszero hour

