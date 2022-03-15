X22 Financial Report - The Fed Is Now In The Crosshairs, There Is No Escaping Economic Tyranny

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The Fed Is Now In The Crosshairs, There Is No Escaping Economic Tyranny
The [CB] cannot control the narrative. The Biden administration is panicking, the economy is falling apart and the blame is now on him. The people are waking up and now the crosshairs are on the Fed. The people are watching the Fed very carefully.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.