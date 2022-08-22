“DIED SUDDENLY” THREE DAYS AFTER COVID BOOSTER 💉💉💉

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María Elena Borquez
VACCINEINJURIES.ME
August 1 2022 "2nd booster Moderna -
Died "SUDDENLY" 3 days later. Cause of death: Cerebrovascular.
https://www.facebook.com/MariaElenaSepulvedaB
Mirrored - COVID VAX INJURIES
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