The Truth About Mandatory Carbon Credits and the Medical Martial Law Lockdown

Paul Joseph Watson - Sep 15, 2021



Technocrats are preparing “mandatory” personal carbon allowances that would introduce rationing into every area of your life via an app that would record your travel, heating expenses and even the food you eat.



Yes, really.



The proposal was presented in the science journal Nature by four environmental “experts” as a means of reducing global carbon emissions.



Everyone would be issued with a ‘carbon allowance card’ “that would entail all adults receiving an equal tradable carbon allowance that reduces over time in line with national [carbon] targets.”



The authors make it clear that the program would be a “national mandatory policy.”



Carbon units would be “deducted from the personal budget with every payment of transport fuel, home-heating fuels and electricity bills,” and anyone going over the limit would be forced to purchase additional units in the personal carbon market from those with excess to sell.”



This means that the private jet-flying rich could simply bypass the system entirely (which they would part-own via investments anyway) by simply buying carbon credits and carrying on living their luxurious lifestyle.



The proposal makes clear that the means of measuring a person’s uptake of carbon units for travel would function “on the basis of the tracking the user’s movement history.”