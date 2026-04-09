Book of Mormon Admonishment vs. LDS Discipline, Punishment, Courts of Love

It is interesting to contemplate the loving, forgiving, long suffering God, Jesus Christ, in the Book of Mormon. He is ever wanting to save all those who will allow Him to be their Savior. True He chastens His people, but stretches out His arm to them all the day long.



Here are a few scriptures to ponder:



13) And they were admonished continually by the word of God (Omni 1)



6)... those who committed sin, that were in the church, should be admonished...



30)Yea, and as often as my people repent will I forgive them their trespasses against me.

31)And ye shall also forgive one another your trespasses; for verily I say unto you, he that forgiveth not his neighbor's trespasses when he says that he repents, the same hath brought himself under condemnation...

39) And they did admonish their brethren; and they were also admonished, every one by the word of God, according to his sins.... (Mosiah 26)

So interesting that neither the Book of Mormon nor Bible ever uses the words "Excommunicate" or "Disfellowship", and only uses the word "Probation" in regards to our days on the earth in the BoM.



In contrast, the LDS church goes on witch-hunts for those that don't bow to their leadership (especially if they admonish their leaders), think for themselves, and obey the temple recommend questions (interrogations). Here is a link for the new questions: https://www.thechurchnews.com/2019/10/6 ... questions/.



It strikes me as being strange that many of these "Requirements" are not mentioned in the BoM – or even in the Bible.



It seems comically to watch for the robotic sustaining votes that are at all levels of the LDS church, and are not part of the BoM or Bible. Smith invented it, and incorporated it into the D&C 22. Of course the high council creation by Smith came along in D&C 102.



How compassionate and forgiving is the LDS church or other churches patterned after them? Here is a VERY telling presentation that details Oaks wanting to go after those that don't agree with him. I realize the presenter is not friendly to the LDS church, but the content seems to be legitimate. I watched the video presentation before it was pulled from YouTube because the actual letter from Oaks to stake presidents and bishops was in plain view. The 38 minute audio can be listened to here:



https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/e ... 0669552465

This type of vendetta thinking finds fruition in many FLDS groups with shedding of blood, and I believe would be in LDS groups if they could get away with their secret combinations (like Brigham Young desired with "Blood Atonement").