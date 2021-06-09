Black Panthers - Kill EVERYTHING WHITE IN SIGHT



Most white people I know have no clue what is being taught in certain communities of color. The Black Hebrew Israelites in purple robes stand on street corners in every major city and preach hatred and destruction of the white race and the burning of little white children. There is a photo of a little white girl engulfed in flames at one of their booths. I know this because I have confronted them in downtown Dallas and asked them what specifically they believe. They use the KJV Holy BIble and pervert scripture and these types of devilish doctrines go unchallenged and the cancer continues to grow in young men of color.



When truth and justice have fallen in the street, the only answer is Jesus. In the video below, you can see that the black panthers openly preach that the time will come to KILL EVERYTHING WHITE IN SIGHT and one speaker says that they have been so severely oppressed that they will have to kill WHITES, bury them, dig them up and KILL THEM AGAIN.



Are you aware of why Bryce Cuellar and Joshua Martinez were placed in a maximum security prison? Bryce was sent to prison for years for a non-threatening YOUTUBE video and Joshua was sent to prison for a non-threatening FACEBOOK post. Yet, these men are allowed to openly call for murder. Are you prepared?



The people at the top want us fighting each other instead of focusing on them. The fund these hate groups and it takes attention off of the real tyrants. God help us all.



Ephesians 6:11 Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil.