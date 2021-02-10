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Yellow After the Rain - performance and tutorial
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1 view • February 10, 2021
Yellow After the Rain for solo marimba
Mitchell Peters - composer
Greg Giannascoli - performer
This is a great 1st piece for 4 mallet marimba. I start students with this about 2 weeks after getting into the very beginnings of Method of Movement by LS Stevens.
I'm using the Firth M153 here. All have 1 piece of moleskin and the bottom mallet also is wrapped in about 75 wraps of yarn. Some students go for the Malletech CN 14 (khaki) with a CN 8 (blue) in the bass and some go for a set of 4 of the Gary Burton 25's for all 4 voices. I like the singing sound of the rubber and the moleskin warms it up just a little bit. Always everything on a rattan stick.
Mitchell Peters - composer
Greg Giannascoli - performer
This is a great 1st piece for 4 mallet marimba. I start students with this about 2 weeks after getting into the very beginnings of Method of Movement by LS Stevens.
I'm using the Firth M153 here. All have 1 piece of moleskin and the bottom mallet also is wrapped in about 75 wraps of yarn. Some students go for the Malletech CN 14 (khaki) with a CN 8 (blue) in the bass and some go for a set of 4 of the Gary Burton 25's for all 4 voices. I like the singing sound of the rubber and the moleskin warms it up just a little bit. Always everything on a rattan stick.
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