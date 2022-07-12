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The Vast Importance of Proper Breathing
Objective: Health
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119 views • July 12, 2022

The Vast Importance of Proper Breathing


Breath work has been gaining more and more popularity in many circles of late, and it's not just the New Age crowd. Many researchers are coming forward touting the science on the multiple benefits of proper breathing and breathing exercises.


While it may seem hard to believe, being conscious of how we breathe, which is usually thought of as something we don't have to think about, can help with everything from stress management to overall health to proper sleep (and a great deal in between).


Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we talk about the importance of proper breathing. This information could save your life!


For more about James Nestor, check out his interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0EftTC4mYs


Website: https://www.mrjamesnestor.com/breath



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For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:


♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth

♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/

♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth

♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f

♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f


And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:


♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing


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The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.


The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!

Keywords
mouth breathingnose breathingbreathing exercisesvagus nervebelly breathing
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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