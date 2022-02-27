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TRUTH Vs. FICTION - Russia / Ukraine Conflict - MUST LISTEN!
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412 views • February 27, 2022
He IS telling the truth! God uses those who are willing. Putin has been speaking out against NWO, telling the TRUTH about their control freak, evil mass murdering plans for years. Ukraine has been under the thumb of U.S. since at least 2014 under Obama admin. Leaked phones calls between Biden and Ukraine leader in 2015 prove it. All those we KNOW who are evil within US are supporting Ukraine. #IStandWithRussia #IStandWithLiberationOfUkraine
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