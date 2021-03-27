The Date and Time of Jesus’ Crucifixion

An hypothesis of Dr Galen Currah (2016)

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Hypothesis



Jesus was crucified about 9 AM, Thursday, April 2nd, 33 CE, dying about six hours later.

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Bible quotations taken from English Standard Version (2001)

Material adapted from Jack W. Langford (2013); Sten Odenwald (1997); U.S. Naval Observatory; Josephus’ Antiquities; Tacitus; The Talmud.

Music by Natrix



Contents



● Presuppositions

● The calendar of Passover week

● The Day of Jesus’ Crucifixion

● The Hour of Jesus’ Crucifixion

● The Year of Jesus’ Crucifixion

● Conclusion



Presuppositions



● Hebrew days start at nightfall and continue till the following sundown.

● All date references in the four canonical gospels must be consulted.

● By the first century C.E., the Feast of Unleavened bread started a day early and continued for eight days.

● The evening meal of all eight days was called a Passover.

● Passover Day was a High Sabbath, regardless of the day of week on which it occurred.

● Τhere were two Preparation Days, one for the High Sabbath, and another for the weekly Sabbath.

● The Gospels count hours by the Roman system, from about 6 in the morning.



A calendar of Passover week



9th Nisan. 6th day before Passover. Friday-Saturday.

10th Nisan. 5th day before Passover. Saturday-Sunday.

● Selection of Passover lambs.

11th Nisan. 4th day before Passover. Sunday-Monday.

12th Nisan. 3rd day before Passover. Monday-Tuesday.

13th Nisan. 2nd day before Passover. Tuesday-Wednesday.

14th Nisan. Wednesday-Thursday.

Passover Preparation Day.

First day of eight days of Unleavened Bread

● Passover lambs sacrificed (in the daytime)

● First Passover meal eaten (in the evening)

15th Nisan. Thursday-Friday.

● Passover Day, a High Sabbath.

● Preparation Day for the weekly Sabbath

● First day of eight days of Unleavened Bread

● Second Passover meal eaten.

16th Nisan. Friday-Saturday.

● Weekly Sabbath.

● Third Passover meal eaten.

17th Nisan. Saturday-Sunday.

● First day of the week.

● Fourth Passover meal eaten.

18th Nisan. Sunday-Monday.

● Fifth Passover meal eaten.

19th of Nisan. Monday-Tuesday.

● Sixth Passover meal eaten.

20th of Nisan. Tuesday-Wednesday.

● Seventh Passover meal eaten.

21st of Nisan. Wednesday-Thursday.

● Final Passover meal eaten.



The Day and Date of Jesus’ Crucifixion



9th of Nisan. Friday-Saturday. John 12:1

10th of Nisan. Saturday-Sunday. John 12:2, 12

11th of Nisan. Sunday-Monday. Mark 11:11-15

12th of Nisan. Monday-Tuesday. Mark 11:19-20; Matthew 26:2, 5

13th of Nisan. Tuesday-Wednesday. Mark 14:3; John 13:1; Mark 14:12



14th of Nisan. Wednesday-Thursday. Mark 14:16-17; Luke 22:7; John 19:31

JESUS IS CRUCIFIED. John 19:31; Luke 23:54



15th of Nisan. Thursday-Friday. Luke 23:55; Matthew 27:62

16th Nisan. Friday-Saturday. Luke 23:56

17th Nisan. Saturday-Sunday. Mark 16:1; John 20:1

JESUS IS RISEN! Luke 24:21



The Hour of Jesus’ Crucifixion



● The 3rd hour: 9 in the morning. Mark 15:24-25

● The 6th hour: 12 Noon. Mark 15:33

● The 9th hour: 3 in the afternoon. Mark 15:34-37



The Year of Jesus’ Crucifixion



● During the procuratorship of Pontius Pilate, between 26 and 36 C.E. Acts 4:27-28

● During the reign Tiberius Caesar, after 29 C.E. Luke 3:1-2

● Following the ministry of John the Baptist, from 30 C.E. Mark 1:14-15

● Following three Passovers, after 31 or 32 C.E. John 2:13; 6:4; 11:55

● When there was a lunar eclipse, in 33 C.E. Acts 2:18-20

● Fulfilling the prophecy of Daniel, 483 years after edict of Artaxerxes I issued in 458 B.C.E. Daniel 9:24-26



Conclusion



● The dates and events recounted in the four canonical Gospels provide a coherent, detailed crucifixion account,

that proves consistent with historical Passover practices.

● Jesus was apparently crucified on Thursday, April 2, the 14th of Nisan, a day before Passover, in 33 C.E.

● Jesus was crucified about 9 AM, dying at about 3 PM., at the time that Passover lambs were sacrificed.

● Jesus lay in his tomb three days and three nights.

● The crucifixion of Jesus was a historical event, reported by reliable eye-witnesses.