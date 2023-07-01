Safety Wars Live 6-26-2023. Nuclear Issues

I know we are late getting this out. We had some technical issues here in the studio. We discuss nuclear issues specifically the book that Jim wrote on Nuclear Terrorism. We then go into our news and views.





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