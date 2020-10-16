How crucial it is to have elected Libertarians in local government? with Jason Arp - Councilman Fort Wayne Indiana

When we ignore how local economic development groups connive with politicians to milk honest businesses in order to erect regulatory obstacles or create a pig trough for project financing, we facilitate irreparable damage to our community. The only protection against this corruption entails electing libertarians to local councils.



Using lessons learned from managing investments and trading in the commercial banking world, Councilman Arps opposes frivolous spending and flippant calls to steal the income of those with real jobs. Doing so, Mr. Arp writes, has earned him some powerful and well-connected enemies. That comes with the territory. It’s a badge of honor. His goal is to be the TAXPAYER’S BEST FRIEND.



Hence the importance of this webinar, to let voters know what a real free market supporter can do in a local governing body - so you can try to elect one in your council. Maybe even yourself!!