Residential Square in Gaza’s Shujaiya Civilian neighborhood - Completely Flattened by Israeli Bombs earlier Saturday

Residential square in Gaza’s Shujaiya neighborhood completely flattened by Israeli bombs earlier Saturday
Some 1.5k people were crammed into the neighborhood – almost half of which are believed to be children.
Multiple casualties reported.
