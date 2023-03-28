Uploaded for pacsteam.org





Ted Nugent - Spangled Banner - Trump Rally 25.03.2023





I got locked away for one year for speaking about covid19 as warcrimes - UN's royal elite don't like it. Just google J6 and see what is going on in USA, its crazy with all the political prisoners who like me did NOT break the law !!!





The judge said it him self: "Before march 2020 you are right, it was not illegal but now, as you say, we are under MILITARY LAW and we VIEW it another way now and you speaking about war crimes and international law on this matter (COVID19) is now seen as extremist and radicalizing." -End quote.





Conclusion: one year in secure lock up as a "national security threat" for mentioning the Nuremberg code ...





Look up "Nürnberg code", "Treaty of Amsterdam" and "Maastricht Treaty" and see what the system do NOT want you to know about history.













