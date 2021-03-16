© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Crypto Church!
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • March 16, 2021
There is a new money system rising into worldwide view called cryptocurrency. You may have only recently heard the term, "Bitcoin", although it is actually 12 years old. We want to help you get up to date on what all these terms may mean to you in the immediate future by focusing this lesson on the more important topic of what it has meant for thousands of years in Bible Terms! Your next paycheck may depend on exactly, "what's in your digital wallet"? For sure our spiritual treasures will ultimately be measured by our heavenly wallets!
-Scriptures: Luke 16; Mt 13:35
-Links: Coinbase https://www.coinbase.com
-Scriptures: Luke 16; Mt 13:35
-Links: Coinbase https://www.coinbase.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.