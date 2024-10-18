KIDD Bolt and Charging Handle for the 10/22 - AmbGun Minuteman 180 Review

AmbGun 10/22 Page

The KIDD bolt Includes a hardened, precisely machined Firing pin that delivers more reliable ignition, especially since in the KIDD bolt it is pinned to prevent it from lifting up…unlike the stock Ruger bolt.





It is also fitted with the KIDD extractor that is “cut from hardened Tool Steel” and designed to reliably extract stubborn cases.





The two upgrades could be installed on your stock Ruger bolt, but with them you’re already 25% of the way to getting the complete bolt…with each already installed.





The KIDD bolt is a real beauty. Not like the elegant DLC coated Volquartensen Competition Bolt, but something that will make a machinist whistle in appreciation. Beautiful in a utilitarian way. Polished Smooth, but with just that hint of sharpness that lets you know this is no mass produced factory Ruger part. And the radiused charging handle lugs are purported to improve cyclic reliability.





Did my Collectors Series, 2nd Edition 10/22 need a KIDD bolt. Probably not. I thought I would be reluctant to pull the Ruger series engraved bolt, but after fondling the KIDD bolt, its going in.





My initial interest in the KIDD bolt was as a fix for the troubled Bear Creek BC201 10/22 clone. However after seeing that the Bear Creek’s bolt channel allows the KIDD bolt to lift up and get stuck…just like the two Bear Creek bolts that have broken, I decided that I didn’t want to risk such a beauty in a flawed receiver.





The KIDD charging handle has a very slick feel and while I kind of prefer the smaller hooked handle, I really appreciate that they include three springs with the kit. Standard, 10% heavier, and 10% lighter. Perhaps subsonic would run reliably with the light spring and High velocity or suppressor use would benefit from the heavier.





Within the noise of my marksmanship, I cannot discern an improvement in accuracy, but I am confident that the KIDD bolt will make my already reliable 10/22, even more reliable.





A broken firing pin or extraction issues are just the excuse you need. Check out the KIDD bolt and charging handle.