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What's Lurking In Creepy Uncle Joe Biden's Sleeve ..?
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437 views • October 04, 2020
At the 2020 Presidential Debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden
a strange creature pops out of Joe's shirt cuff has a quick look around and disappears again fast.
It looked like had glowing eyes..?
Robotic ..? demonic ..? satanic ..? these guys aren't human anyway so it could be anything..
whatever the case it looked alive.
Alex Hammer
Brighteon
a strange creature pops out of Joe's shirt cuff has a quick look around and disappears again fast.
It looked like had glowing eyes..?
Robotic ..? demonic ..? satanic ..? these guys aren't human anyway so it could be anything..
whatever the case it looked alive.
Alex Hammer
Brighteon
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