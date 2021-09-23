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High Desert Homestead Welcome to our Brighteon Channel
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194 views • September 23, 2021
Hello everyone! Welcome to High Desert Homestead! Here we will share a variety of homesteading life as well as mirror our friends videos or audios who have given permission to share. We look forward to meeting you all. Thank you, for watching!
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