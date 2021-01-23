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FULL SHOW: Quite Shocking: Pentagon Blocking Biden Administration From Current Operations Intelligence
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1072 views • January 23, 2021
It’s day two of the Biden-Harris administration and it’s already falling apart at the seams. Biden seemingly repeating words someone is speaking to his ear and then having his press conference interrupted with some strange audio. Anthony Fauci is back in the White House telling the World Biden could finally end COVID, as the testing kit positive is changed to show even less cases. The Pentagon is not cooperating with the Biden administration when it comes to military intelligence. Biden crushes every little girl’s dream to be a sports star. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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